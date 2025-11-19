Labour has given up on integration

Home secretary Shabana Mahmood has set out her plans for the biggest shake up of asylum laws in 40 years. It divided the Labour party, impressed some Conservatives and even earned the home sec an invite to join Reform.
But what will it mean in the long term for Britain, and for the families affected?
Oli Dugmore is joined by Anoosh Chakelian and Rachel Cunliffe.
Subscribe to our newsletters View all newsletters
THANK YOU
Content from our partners
Treat yourself or a friend this Christmas to a New Statesman subscription from £1 per month