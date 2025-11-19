Reviewing politics
and culture since 1913

  1. Podcasts
  2. Politics podcast

Labour has given up on integration

What will Shabana Mahmood’s plans mean in the long term for Britain?

By NS Podcasts

Home secretary Shabana Mahmood has set out her plans for the biggest shake up of asylum laws in 40 years. It divided the Labour party, impressed some Conservatives and even earned the home sec an invite to join Reform.

But what will it mean in the long term for Britain, and for the families affected?

Oli Dugmore is joined by Anoosh Chakelian and Rachel Cunliffe. 

Select and enter your email address Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday. The best way to sign up for The Saturday Read is via saturdayread.substack.com The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. The best way to sign up for Morning Call is via morningcall.substack.com
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
THANK YOU

Content from our partners
Ten million reasons to change
Ten million reasons to change
Deborah Alsina
Why Labour’s growth plan must empower UK retail investors
Why Labour’s growth plan must empower UK retail investors
Rupert Osborne
Housing to curate communities
Housing to curate communities
Tom Goodall

Treat yourself or a friend this Christmas to a New Statesman subscription from £1 per month