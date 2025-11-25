“I’m sorry” for Your Party’s messy launch

This summer, MPs Jeremy Corbyn and Zarah Sultana announced the launch of the provisionally named ‘Your Party’. The new party was created to fill a gap on the left-wing of British politics that many believe Keir Starmer and his Labour government are ignoring. However, the launch process has not been smooth.
Our political correspondent Megan Kenyon has been following all the updates from Your Party, and secured this exclusive interview with Jeremy Corbyn.
They discuss whether Corbyn will lead the new party, why it’s been such a struggle to launch, and whether he will collaborate with the Green Party’s leader Zack Polanski.