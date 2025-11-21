How much does immigration actually matter to the public?

Shabana Mahmood was back in the Commons today outlining her controversial immigration plans.

Meanwhile, Clive Lewis said he’d give up his seat for Andy Burnham and a Labour MP defects to the Greens.

In the second half of the podcast, Calum Weir from Labour Together tells us what really matters to Britain.

Anoosh Chakelian is joined by Rachel Cunliffe and Ailbhe Rea.

Subscribe to our newsletters View all newsletters The best of the New Statesman’s politics and culture writing, in your inbox. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday. The best way to sign up for The Saturday Read is via saturdayread.substack.com Morning Call The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. The best way to sign up for Morning Call is via morningcall.substack.com Your email address First Name Last Name Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

Treat yourself or a friend this Christmas to a New Statesman subscription from £1 per month Subscribe