How much does immigration actually matter to the public?

Shabana Mahmood was back in the Commons today outlining her controversial immigration plans.

By NS Podcasts

Meanwhile, Clive Lewis said he’d give up his seat for Andy Burnham and a Labour MP defects to the Greens.

In the second half of the podcast, Calum Weir from Labour Together tells us what really matters to Britain. 

Anoosh Chakelian is joined by Rachel Cunliffe and Ailbhe Rea.

