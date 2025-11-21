How much does immigration actually matter to the public?

Shabana Mahmood was back in the Commons today outlining her controversial immigration plans.
Meanwhile, Clive Lewis said he’d give up his seat for Andy Burnham and a Labour MP defects to the Greens.
In the second half of the podcast, Calum Weir from Labour Together tells us what really matters to Britain.
Anoosh Chakelian is joined by Rachel Cunliffe and Ailbhe Rea.
Subscribe to our newsletters View all newsletters
THANK YOU
Content from our partners
Treat yourself or a friend this Christmas to a New Statesman subscription from £1 per month