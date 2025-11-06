Reviewing politics
Abolish the rotten monarchy

The Windsors have always been more involved with British politics than we know.

By NS Podcasts

Another bad week for Prince Andrew. You could say the man hasn’t had a good week since 2011. Although, actually, he does live in a 30-bedroom mansion in Windsor and enjoyed a million quid a year from his mum.

In this week’s cover story Will Lloyd makes the case for abolishing the monarchy, and that the Windsors have always been more involved with British politics than we know. He speaks to Oli Dugmore in this episode.

