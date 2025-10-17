The UK needs a China reset

Did Keir Starmer’s government quash an espionage case to curry favour with China?

There’s fury in Westminster over the case of two alleged China spies which collapsed last month. Kemi Badenoch has accused the Labour government of deliberately quashing the prosecution to appease China, blaming National Security Advisor Jonathan Powell. The government denies this, and Keir Starmer has said Powell has his “full support”.

So what really happened? And why does China matter so much to the UK government?

Oli Dugmore is joined by George Eaton and Katie Stallard.

