Dispatch from the Manchester synagogue attack

Yesterday morning, on Yom Kippur – the holiest day in the Jewish calendar – worshippers were attacked outside a synagogue in Crumpsall, Manchester.
Two Jewish men were killed, three remain in hospital and the attacker, now known as Jihad Al-Shamie – a British citizen of Syrian descent – was shot dead at the scene by police.
It was soon declared a terrorist incident.
In close proximity to the October 7th anniversary, Jewish communities across the country have been shaken.
Oli Dugmore is joined down the line by Ethan Croft.