Tommy Robinson’s protests & Danny Kruger’s defection

This weekend more than 110,000 people from across the country took part in a far-right protest in central London organised by the activist Tommy Robinson – in his words, to “Unite the Kingdom”.

This is thought to be the largest nationalist event in decades. St George’s flags flooded the streets, speakers including Katie Hopkins and Elon Musk were projected to the crowds, and an overwhelming anti-muslim narrative shrouded the event.

Rachel Cunliffe is joined by Will Lloyd and George Monaghan.

Listen: A year undercover on the far right

Read: Murder, she wrote

