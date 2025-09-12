Mandelson and the friends he keeps

This week in part of an ongoing battle for the release of the “Epstein files”, Democrats on the House Oversight Committee released a trove of documents related to the pedophile financier.

This comprised his will and personal address book – but generating the most controversy is an alleged “birthday book” given to Epstein in 2003 celebrating his fiftieth birthday. The 238-page book contains messages and photos sent by many of Epstein’s friends, including Donald Trump and the UK’s ambassador in America – Peter Mandelson.

Will Lloyd is joined by Freddie Hayward.

