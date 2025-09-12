Reviewing politics
Mandelson and the friends he keeps

More embarrassing Epstein exchanges to come.

This week in part of an ongoing battle for the release of the “Epstein files”, Democrats on the House Oversight Committee released a trove of documents related to the pedophile financier. 

This comprised his will and personal address book – but generating the most controversy is an alleged “birthday book” given to Epstein in 2003 celebrating his fiftieth birthday. The 238-page book contains messages and photos sent by many of Epstein’s friends, including Donald Trump and the UK’s ambassador in America – Peter Mandelson.

Will Lloyd is joined by Freddie Hayward.

