Keir Starmer’s reshuffle reveals his priorities

Keir Starmer has reshuffled the treasury team and some key parliamentary staff, creating a new “Chief Secretary to the Prime Minister” role and restructuring the government’s communication department.

The changes indicate a renewed focus for the government, putting economic issues front-and-centre of operations ahead of the upcoming budget.

The moves also suggest a change of direction in some areas, with leading proponents of the disastrous Winter Fuel Allowance repeal picking up their P45s.

Rachel Cunliffe and Megan Kenyon join Anoosh Chakelian to discuss what can we learn from this reshuffle.

