Ed Davey attacks Trump, Trump attacks world

Ed Davey came out swinging at the Lib Dem conference in Bournemouth this week, saying “Reform wants Britain to be like Trump’s America.”

He said it was the Lib Dem’s moral duty to defeat Nigel Farage, and warned that over in the US, people are “really fearful for democracy.”

Meanwhile, at the UN General Assembly in New York, Trump was firing on all cylinders: describing climate change as the “greatest con job ever”, claiming that Europe is in “serious trouble over migration” and saying that London wants to “go to Sharia law”.

Anoosh Chakelian is joined by Rachel Cunliffe, George Eaton and Freddie Hayward.

