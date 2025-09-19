Reviewing politics
Can Zohran Mamdani save the American left?

If he wins in November this would be the highest office an avowed socialist has ever held in US politics.

Zohran Mamdani has upended New York City politics – and potentially revitalised the American left.

Born in Uganda, raised in Manhattan – the socialist mayoral candidate has captivated voters with his viral social media videos and progressive policies. He became the democratic nominee this June, beating political veteran and former governor of New York – Andrew Cuomo – in a tightly fought primary. 

If he wins in November this would be the highest office an avowed socialist has ever held in US politics. Can he do it? 

Megan Gibson is joined by New Statesman columnist Ross Barkan who profiled Mamdani for this week’s cover story.

