Britain recognises Palestinian statehood

This weekend Keir Starmer announced that the UK has formally recognised Palestine as an independent state. The Prime Minister said, “In the face of the growing horror in the Middle East we are acting to keep alive the possibility of peace and a two-state solution.”

Benjamin Netanyahu called the decision “absurd” and “a reward for terrorism”. This week at the UN France, Canada, Australia and others have also officially recognised the state.

So – what impact will it actually have?

Hannah Barnes is joined by Megan Kenyon.

