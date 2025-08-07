Nigel Farage won’t take a day off

Parliament is in recess for the next four weeks, a time when Westminster usually goes quiet, but this year there’s one man who’s determined to keep working. Nigel Farage.

Today the Reform UK leader delivered his third weekly conference as part of his campaign on “Lawless Britain”, broadening out (slightly) from the party’s usual single-issue politics. Of course, much of the emphasis is still heavily on migration.

But do these conferences tell us about the current contradictions in British politics and have Reform peaked too soon?

Read: One year on, tensions still circle Britain’s asylum-seeker hotels

Subscribe to The New Statesman today from only £8.99 per month Subscribe