Hamza Yousaf: “The UK government is complicit in genocide”

It was foreseen for months, as Israel cut off all aid, but this month the UN declared that more than half a million people in Gaza are trapped in famine.

By the end of September, more than 640 000 people will face Catastrophic levels of food insecurity. Leading to preventable deaths on a devastating scale.

For Humza Yousaf, the former First Minister of Scotland and SNP leader, the horrors facing the people of Gaza for the past two years are deeply personal. His wife Nadia has relatives in Gaza – the family has described the experience as a “living nightmare”.

