Britain’s summer of discontent

Asylum protests. NHS strikes. A faltering economy. Is the Labour government facing a summer of discontent?

Last year, riots sparked by the brutal murder of three young girls at a dance class in Southport rocked the UK. Rioters targeted hotels housing asylum seekers, wrongly connecting the murders to Muslim immigration. Now, asylum protests persist.

At the same time, the government faces strike action from NHS doctors, a struggling economy and political threats from both left and right.

Rachel Cunliffe is joined by Anoosh Chakelian and George Eaton.