The UK will recognise Palestinian statehood in September unless Israel abides by a ceasefire, commits to a two-state solution and agrees not to annex the West Bank.

Yesterday, Keir Starmer marked a clear shift on the UK’s position on the Israel Gaza war. However, this has prompted backlash from all sides. So what is there to gain?

Megan Gibson is joined by George Eaton and Megan Kenyon.

