SEND: Labour’s next backbench battle

SEND provision is in the government's sights. Backbenchers aren't happy.

Keir Starmer and the Labour government are still smarting from a punishing Commons rebellion over welfare reform.

Now, backbenchers are revolting again over Special Educational Needs.

Labour are due to release a white paper outlining an overhaul of SEND in October. The government says the provisions need reform – but backbenchers and campaigners are already voicing concern over whether this is a further cost-cutting exercise at the expense of vulnerable people.

This comes on the day that Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson announces a new “Best Start” scheme to improve families’ access to early-years child support.

Anoosh Chakelian is joined by Pippa Bailey, Hannah Barnes and Will Dunn to discuss.

