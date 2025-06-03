Who can fill the left-wing gap?

With Reform being a right-wing populist movement, and splitting Tory voters. Why is there a lack of a strong left-wing populist party?, one listener asks.

And another listener, Damon, writes in to ask, why are fishing rights on the agenda with regards to this latest EU deal? Do you agree that France has a disproportionate influence on the EU?

Anoosh Chakelian is joined by George Eaton and Rachel Cunliffe.

