Trump’s Iran ceasefire: from bunker bombs to F-bombs

The President's expletive-laden rant about Iran and Israel is strange diplomacy.

Publicly at least, most US Presidents have “held their tongue” over their disputes with Israel. Donald Trump is a “different kettle of fish,” says Megan Gibson.

The Trump-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Iran has gotten off to a shaky start. Both sides have accused the other of violating the agreement, with Israel incurring the expletive-laden wrath of the US president in the process. So what happens now?

Anoosh Chakelian is joined by Megan Gibson and Freddie Hayward to unpack the latest developments in the Middle East, and possible outcomes of this week’s Nato summit.

