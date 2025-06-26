Keir Starmer told “sack Rachel Reeves” over welfare reforms

Keir Starmer is facing calls to sack Rachel Reeves over the welfare reform bill.

Andrew Marr reports that Rachel Reeves is “hated” by Labour MPs who are furious with the government.

Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves are facing rebellion from over 120 Labour MPs over planned changes to the welfare system.

A bill scheduled for a vote would change the way disabled people claim Personal Independence Payments (PIP).

The government says the changes would save £5bn and make the system fairer. But an impact assessment reveals around 250,000 more people would be pushed into poverty.

