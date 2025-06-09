Jeremy Hunt: Reform’s mission is to destroy the Tories

Jeremy Hunt held an extensive number of briefs in successive Conservative cabinets; culture secretary, health secretary, foreign secretary, and chancellor. He’s now back on the back benches after just holding onto his seat, focusing his time on “reading and writing”.

Last week he published a new book “Can We Be Great Again? – looking at Britain’s global position, and in Hunt’s opinion, why it could be greater.

Is this part of his bid for the Tory leadership? And with the rise of Reform would he consider a coalition?

