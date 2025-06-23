Iran war: UK economy “will be smashed”

Donald Trump has hinted in a social media that he would be in favour of regime change in Iran. His government have said otherwise.

Elsewhere, UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy has so far refused to say whether the US bombing of Iranian nuclear sites was legal. Does the UK government quietly approve of Trump’s actions?

In this episode our associate political editor Rachel Cunliffe discusses those questions with US correspondent Freddie Hayward and senior editor George Eaton.

Meanwhile in response to the attack, the Iranian government have threatened to block the strait of Hormuz, effectively restricting one fifth of the world’s oil supply. Rachel asks our editor Tom McTague and business editor Will Dunn what this would mean for the global economy – and the cost of goods in the UK.

[See also: Britain wants no part in Israel’s war]

Subscribe to The New Statesman today from only £8.99 per month Subscribe