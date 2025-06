There’s a gap on the left and several figures have stepped forward to fill it!

Anoosh Chakelian is joined by Rachel Cunliffe and George Eaton to discuss Andy Burnham’s leadership pitch, Jeremy Corbyn’s Gaza inquiry, dysfunction in no 10, and what the hell Robert Jenrick is doing on the internet.

