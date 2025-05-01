New Times,
Trump finally invests in Ukraine

The long-awaited minerals deal has been signed.

1 May 2025

Overnight, Ukraine and the United States have signed a long-awaited minerals deal.

Hannah Barnes is joined by political editor Andrew Marr and international editor Megan Gibson to discuss what this means for Ukraine’s security and the future of the conflict with Russia, and later in the episode the team look at Mark Carney’s anti-Trump win in Canada and how this could impact democracies around the world. 

Spotlight

