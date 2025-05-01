Trump finally invests in Ukraine Your browser does not support the audio element. 0:00 / 0:00

Overnight, Ukraine and the United States have signed a long-awaited minerals deal.

Hannah Barnes is joined by political editor Andrew Marr and international editor Megan Gibson to discuss what this means for Ukraine’s security and the future of the conflict with Russia, and later in the episode the team look at Mark Carney’s anti-Trump win in Canada and how this could impact democracies around the world.

