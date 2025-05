The Labour party is turning in on itself Your browser does not support the audio element. 0:00 / 0:00

Tom McTague, the incoming editor of the New Statesman, joins Andrew Marr to discuss Labour’s rocky week following Reform’s dramatic wins, the India and US trade deals, and also his vision for the future of the publication.

