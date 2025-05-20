Starmer moves right on immigration

This week saw potentially the boldest moment of Keir Starmer’s leadership, as the Government announced its white paper – Restoring Control over the Immigration System. According to the Prime Minister, it marks a a significant overhaul of UK immigration policy.

The headlines, however, have been less kind – focussing on the wording of his speech announcing the plans, specifically on the phrase ‘island of strangers’…

Some were quick to compare this to Enoch Powell’s infamous ‘Rivers of Blood’ speech in which Powell talks of white British people becoming ‘strangers in their own country’.

