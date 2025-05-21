Should we abolish the Treasury?

“Having moved on from Blue Labour, which other policies will Turquoise Labour adopt from the far right?”; “Given that they are a break on everything, should the Treasury department be abolished?”; “What would happen if Labour and the Conservatives got completely wiped out at the general election and the Lib Dems and Greens also had bad polling results and the Reform party suddenly lost its mojo? Could a government function or would King Charles have to step in?”

Anoosh Chakelian is joined by Andrew Marr and Rachel Cunliffe to answer listener questions.

