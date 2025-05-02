New Times,
Reform wins: dire for Labour, existential for Tories

A seismic shift in British politics.

2 May 2025

Yesterday elections took place up and down the country, for 1,600 council seats, six mayoral contests, and a by-election. What we’re looking at today is a big win for Nigel Farage’s Reform – and a seismic shift in British politics.

Hannah Barnes is joined by senior data journalist Ben Walker and senior editor George Eaton.

