Reform wins: dire for Labour, existential for Tories



Yesterday elections took place up and down the country, for 1,600 council seats, six mayoral contests, and a by-election. What we’re looking at today is a big win for Nigel Farage’s Reform – and a seismic shift in British politics.

Hannah Barnes is joined by senior data journalist Ben Walker and senior editor George Eaton.

