Labour are U-turning it up

Winter fuel cuts? Two child benefit gap? Rachel Reeves’ fiscal rules? Angela Rayner?

The team discuss what will stay and what will have to go for Labour in the coming weeks and months, and where Nigel Farage is lurking to capitalise on Labour and Tory struggles.

Anoosh Chakelian is joined by George Eaton and Rachel Cunliffe.

