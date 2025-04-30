Ukraine peace talks crumble Your browser does not support the audio element. 0:00 / 0:00

After the purported ‘Easter truce’ fighting has resumed in Ukraine and Russia, meanwhile peace talks in the West have broken down with the US speaking to Russia separately.

Hannah Barnes is joined by Andrew Marr to discuss this week in UK politics, and later in the episode by Rachel Cunliffe and George Eaton to look at Reform UK’s surging popularity ahead of the local elections.

Read: Can Reform grow up?, Steve Reed: “Reform is a symptom of broken trust”

