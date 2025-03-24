New Times,
Why can’t the left be mobilised?

The team answers listener questions.

By Podcast

Are Labour on track for their target of 1.5million homes? What is NHS England? Why can’t the Green’s electrify the left in the same way that Reform has done for the right? What will the consequences be of cutting international aid?

Hannah Barnes answers listener questions with the New Statesman’s political editor, Andrew Marr, and associate political editor, Rachel Cunliffe.

Read: Labour’s housing slump

