Could Farage’s lack of criticism of Trump damage Reform’s prospects in future UK elections?

The team answer listener questions on Trump and Reform, the prospects of the Tories in the local elections, and the point of state visits.

Read: The The strange rise of the pro-Russia right, The Tories’ anti-Farage opportunity

