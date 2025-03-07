Welfare cuts spell trouble ahead for Labour

The politics team discuss Starmer’s week on the world stage and whether he can be the pivotal bridge between Ukraine and the US, as well as the prospective welfare cuts which have been announced ahead of Rachel Reeves’ Spring Statement.

Hannah Barnes is joined by the New Statesman’s political editor Andrew Marr, and senior editor George Eaton.

