New Times,
New Thinking.

  1. Podcasts
  2. Politics podcast

Panic! at the “Nigel dog-and-pony show”

Given the Rupert Lowe drama, what does the future look like for Reform and Farage?

By Podcast

“Given the Rupert Lowe drama, what does the future look like for Reform and Farage?”

Hannah Barnes is joined by Andrew Marr and George Eaton to answer listener questions about trouble in Reform land and where to watch in the upcoming local elections.

Read: Inside the Reform civil warWill the Farage-Lowe saga hurt Reform at the polls?A Reform Labour showdown looms in the Runcorn by-election

Subscribers to the New Statesman can listen ad-free in our app. Download it on iOS or Android.

Not a regular podcast listener? Read our guide on how to listen to New Statesman

Content from our partners
Collaboration is key to ignition
Collaboration is key to ignition
Phil Malem
Common Goals
Common Goals
Spotlight
Securing our national assets
Securing our national assets
Ian Constance

Subscribe to The New Statesman today from only £8.99 per month