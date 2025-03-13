It’s time to debloat the flabby state

This morning the PM announced that the state is overstretched and unfocused. The solution? NHS England has been scrapped, quangos are to be slashed, and the civil service shrunk. Do we finally have a vision of Starmerism?

Hannah Barnes is joined by the New Statesman’s political editor Andrew Marr, and later in the episode by business editor Will Dunn to discuss Britain’s work and benefits problem.

