Is Boris Johnson … back?

The prospect of peace in Ukraine, Liz Kendall’s welfare cut announcements, and while Kemi Badenoch flails as Conservative leader … who’s waiting around the corner for her job?

Hannah Barnes is joined by Andrew Marr and Rachel Cunliffe to discuss this week in Westminster and beyond.

Read: A Labour welfare revolt is still brewing, Diane Abbott rails against Keir Starmer, What went wrong for Kemi Badenoch?, Who could succeed Kemi Badenoch?

Subscribers to the New Statesman can listen ad-free in our app. Download it on iOS or Android.

Not a regular podcast listener? Read our guide on how to listen to New Statesman

Subscribe to The New Statesman today from only £8.99 per month Subscribe