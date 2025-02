The number of working age people out of work in Britain 2010 was around 9 million. In 2025? Around 9 million. But why is worklessness in Britain now deemed a crisis, and what can the government do to fix this?

Will Dunn, the New Statesman’s business editor, is joined by Alison McGovern, Minister of State for Employment.

