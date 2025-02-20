Russia has been brought in from the cold

Donald Trump has reached out to Vladimir Putin, over the heads of Ukraine and Europe. The Western alliance is fracturing, so what comes next? Can European nations find the defence budget? And whose terms will this war end on?

Hannah Barnes is joined by Lawrence Freedman, emeritus professor of War Studies at Kings College London, and later in the programme by the New Statesman’s associate political editor Rachel Cunliffe, and the former justice secretary David Gauke to discuss the future of our prisons.

Read: The threat of peace, Penal populism has broken Britain’s prisons

