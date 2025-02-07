New Times,
7 February 2025

How America runs Britain

Are "ignorant" politicians "selling the UK down the river"?

A composite image of Keir Starmer and Donald Trump

US investment already owns much of the British high street.

As Donald Trump announces new tariffs on trading partners around the world, Hannah Barnes and Rachel Cunliffe are joined by Angus Hanton, author of Vassal State, to explore how the UK economy is, in many ways, “in thrall” to the US.

They also discuss Trump’s shock declaration of intent to “take over” the Gaza Strip.

Later in the show they’re joined by George Eaton to analyse Keir Starmer’s great EU reset – and discuss whether the Prime Minister can please both Europe and the United States (spoiler: he can’t).

