Andrew Marr: “National service, watch this space”

Keir Starmer has promised defence spending will reach 2.5% of GDP by 2027 and 3% in the next Parliament. There’s been some sparring over exactly how much money this equates to, has a maths crime been committed? And how far can this money go?

Hannah Barnes is joined by political editor Andrew Marr and business editor Will Dunn, and later in the programme by Phil Whitaker, GP and the New Statesman’s health writer, to speak about the shake up at the top of NHS England.

Subscribers to the New Statesman can listen ad-free in our app. Download it on iOS or Android.

Not a regular podcast listener? Read our guide on how to listen to New Statesman

Subscribe to The New Statesman today for only £1 per week Subscribe