A Labour crash is coming

“There has been a conservative revolution going on around the world,” says Andrew Marr – and it leaves Keir Starmer with some hard choices.

Andrew joins Hannah Barnes to explain why the prime minister is making a “handbrake turn”, and how a new group of MPs known as Blue Labour are having an outsized impact on Labour policy.

Hannah also speaks to Blue Labour member David Smith MP, who claims that the group has more members than reported.

