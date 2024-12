Will Shamima Begum be able to return? Will Starmer’s history as a human rights lawyer play a part? And why have all Syrian asylum claims been suspended?

Hannah Barnes is joined by Andrew Marr and George Eaton to discuss Britain’s reaction to the collapse of the Syrian regime and also Britain’s trade talks with the EU.

