The team discuss two big political stories of the week; WASPI women and Prince Andrew’s friendship with the alleged Chinese spy. And the New Statesman’s policy correspondent Harry Clarke-Ezzidio sits down with Emily Thornberry, chair of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee.

