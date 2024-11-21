New Times,
21 November 2024

Andrew Marr: John Prescott “laid hands on me, too”

The Labour titan was "an extraordinary character"

The former Labour deputy Prime Minister, John Prescott, died on Thursday. Andrew Marr joins Hannah Barnes and George Eaton on the New Statesman podcast to remember a titan of Blair-era New Labour.

Also: the foreign secretary, David Lammy, opened his appearance at the UN security council with a declaration of “shame on Putin”. In an interview with George Eaton, Lammy explains why he believes Donald Trump will pursue “peace through strength” rather than giving way to Putin over Ukraine. George joins Hannah Barnes and Andrew Marr to discuss whether this is, in fact, the case.

British farmers are protesting against what they see as punitive changes to inheritance tax laws by Rachel Reeves. Will Dunn and Andrew Marr both attended the protests and give their analysis of both the proposed changes and the government’s extremely difficult position.

