Andrew Marr: John Prescott “laid hands on me, too”

The former Labour deputy Prime Minister, John Prescott, died on Thursday. Andrew Marr joins Hannah Barnes and George Eaton on the New Statesman podcast to remember a titan of Blair-era New Labour.

Also: the foreign secretary, David Lammy, opened his appearance at the UN security council with a declaration of “shame on Putin”. In an interview with George Eaton, Lammy explains why he believes Donald Trump will pursue “peace through strength” rather than giving way to Putin over Ukraine. George joins Hannah Barnes and Andrew Marr to discuss whether this is, in fact, the case.

British farmers are protesting against what they see as punitive changes to inheritance tax laws by Rachel Reeves. Will Dunn and Andrew Marr both attended the protests and give their analysis of both the proposed changes and the government’s extremely difficult position.

Subscribers to the New Statesman can listen ad-free in our app. Download it on iOS or Android.

Not a regular podcast listener? Read our guide on how to listen to New Statesman