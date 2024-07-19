How long is Starmer’s “honeymoon” period?

The new PM has been in office a couple of weeks, but you’ve already asked how long he’s got.
In our weekly “You Ask Us” episode, Hannah Barnes and Rachel Cunliffe answer listener questions on how long Keir Starmer has before the Conservatives can form a coherent opposition, how a Labour government will approach China, and the things that have surprised them about the new parliament so far.
