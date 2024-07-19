New Times,
New Thinking.

  1. Podcasts
  2. The New Statesman podcast
  3. You Ask Us
19 July 2024

How long is Starmer’s “honeymoon” period?

Our weekly listener questions episode.

The new PM has been in office a couple of weeks, but you’ve already asked how long he’s got.

In our weekly “You Ask Us” episode, Hannah Barnes and Rachel Cunliffe answer listener questions on how long Keir Starmer has before the Conservatives can form a coherent opposition, how a Labour government will approach China, and the things that have surprised them about the new parliament so far.

Submit a question for the New Statesman team to answer at www.newstatesman.com/youaskus, or if you’re listening on Spotify scroll down and leave a reply on the episode page.

Articles mentioned in this episode:

Read more: Taiwan at the edge of chaos

Select and enter your email address Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday. The best way to sign up for The Saturday Read is via saturdayread.substack.com The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. The best way to sign up for Morning Call is via morningcall.substack.com
  • Administration / Office
  • Arts and Culture
  • Board Member
  • Business / Corporate Services
  • Client / Customer Services
  • Communications
  • Construction, Works, Engineering
  • Education, Curriculum and Teaching
  • Environment, Conservation and NRM
  • Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance
  • Finance Management
  • Health - Medical and Nursing Management
  • HR, Training and Organisational Development
  • Information and Communications Technology
  • Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives
  • Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities
  • Legal Officers and Practitioners
  • Librarians and Library Management
  • Management
  • Marketing
  • OH&S, Risk Management
  • Operations Management
  • Planning, Policy, Strategy
  • Printing, Design, Publishing, Web
  • Projects, Programs and Advisors
  • Property, Assets and Fleet Management
  • Public Relations and Media
  • Purchasing and Procurement
  • Quality Management
  • Science and Technical Research and Development
  • Security and Law Enforcement
  • Service Delivery
  • Sport and Recreation
  • Travel, Accommodation, Tourism
  • Wellbeing, Community / Social Services
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
THANK YOU

Content from our partners
An innovative approach to regional equity
An innovative approach to regional equity
Spotlight
ADHD in the criminal justice system: a case for change – with Takeda
ADHD in the criminal justice system: a case for change – with Takeda
Spotlight
The power of place in tackling climate change
The power of place in tackling climate change
Spotlight