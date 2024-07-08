New Times,
What can we learn from Labour’s first days in power?

Surprise appointments and early policy announcements.

Since forming a new government on Friday, Keir Starmer’s cabinet has been hard at work across the weekend to prove to the nation that they are a government of service.

Hannah Barnes, associate editor, is joined by Rachel Cunliffe, associate political editor, and Freddie Hayward, political correspondent, to discuss surprise appointments, early policy announcements, and the results of France’s shock election this weekend.

THANK YOU

