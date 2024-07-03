The penultimate day of Tory Rome

In a final poll published before the election things have never looked worse for the Conservatives, Rishi Sunak has expressed fear that he might lose his seat, and Boris Johnson has been wheeled out at the 11th hour. How long will it take for the Tories to come back from this and where will they begin?
Hannah Barnes, associate editor, is joined by the New Statesman’s senior editor George Eaton and David Gauke, former Conservative MP and New Statesman columnist.
