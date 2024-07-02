How many hours a week should a prime minster be working?

Another Reform UK candidate has stepped down to back the Tories as the “vast majority” of her fellow candidates are “racist, misogynistic and bigoted”, the Conservatives have launched an attack campaign on Keir Starmer, claiming he is work-shy, and the Tory leadership contest may or may not be underway.
Rachel Cunliffe, associate political editor, is joined by Freddie Hayward, political correspondent.
