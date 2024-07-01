Andrew Marr: To succeed, Starmer must upset a lot of people

In order to succeed in a first term in government, to deliver for working people, Keir Starmer will need to enforce some quietly radical change. And doing so will upset quite a lot of people …
It’s the last week of the campaign and Hannah Barnes, associate editor, is joined by political editor Andrew Marr, and political correspondent Freddie Hayward.
As well as looking at what’s happening on our own shores, the team also discuss the election prospects across the channel with the success of the right yesterday in France, and across the pond with the widespread trepidation around Biden’s future in US government.
