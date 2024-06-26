Up all night to Bet Lucky

Another day, another flurry of betting allegations. More and more parties are now being dragged into the gambling scandal, but should we discern some distinction between the nature of these bets and their repercussions?
Hannah Barnes, associate editor, is joined by Freddie Hayward, political correspondent, and Ben Walker, senior data journalist.
